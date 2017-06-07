Nabanna violence: Postmortem conducted on CPM worker’s body

AFTER RECEIVING a directive from Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, doctors performed postmortem on the body of a CPM worker who received injuries during Left Front’s march to Nabanna last month and later died at RG Kar hospital on Sunday. The family of the deceased, Salil Basu (60), and the CPM leadership had alleged that he died after he was hit on head by policemen on May 22. Basu’s family has been demanding a postmortem since his death on June 4.

Sabita, Basu’s sister, prayed for the postmortem before Justice Joymalyo Bagchi at Calcutta High Court on Tuesday. Petitioner’s counsel Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya submitted before Justice Bagchi that a postmortem was required to find out the reason behind Basu’s haemorrhagic stroke, which was stated as a cause of his death in his death certificate.

Justice Bagchi, after hearing Bhattacharya and state counsel, directed the surgeon superintendent of SSKM Hospital to conduct the postmortem and make a video of the procedure. The court also directed the Kolkata Police Commissioner to depute an officer not below the rank of assistant commissioner of police to take possession of the body from the family and produce the same before the surgeon superintendent of the hospital.

“The court directed the superintendent of SSKM Hospital to set up a three-member team of doctors and the postmortem will be conducted under the supervision of that team,” Bhattacharya told The Indian Express after the court gave the directive.

The postmortem was conducted and the body has been handed over to the family. Basu was cremated in the evening. The court directed the state government to submit a report before it on June 12.

The CPM worker, who took part in the ‘March to Nabanna’, had returned home with head injuries and next day participated in a protest rally during which he fell unconscious. He was taken to RG Kar hospital where he died. Police, however, denied the allegation and said that Basu had suffered head injuries after he fell in his bathroom.

