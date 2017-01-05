Murshidabad: 36-year-old TMC activist shot at, locals protest

A 36-year-old TMC activist is in critical condition after being shot at by miscreants in Beldanga area of Murshidabad on Tuesday, according to police.

Identified as Mojai Sheikh, the man was going to the local market on his motorcycle when he was attacked at point blank range by the miscreants. He was immediately rushed to Beldanga Block Hospital, and then referred to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital.

The incident has triggered tension in the area, as locals and TMC supporters staged a protest by putting up a roadblock. “The miscreants are still at large. Prima facie, it was a fallout of a group rivalry,” said police.