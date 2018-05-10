Mukul Roy’s son hits out at him over ‘smartphones for youths’ promise

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Trinamool Congress MLA Subhrangshu Roy on Thursday hit out at his father and BJP leader Mukul Roy for promising smartphones to the youths of Jalpaiguri if they elected BJP candidates to zilla parishad seats.

Claiming that such promises will not help the BJP win hearts in the state, Subhrangshu said, “Mukul babu and Dilip babu (BJP state president Dilip Ghosh) will not win hearts in West Bengal by making such promises. While one person is saying he will turn the state into a crematorium, another is saying he will provide smartphones to youths. They can win the heart of the Prime Minister by making such statements, but they must understand that such statements will not yield similar result in Bengal. The people of the state are with the development ushered in by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.”

While addressing a rally at Ghughudanga area in Jalpaiguri last Saturday, Roy had said, “If our zilla parishad candidates win the polls then the zilla parishad will not be ruled by Tom, Dick and Harry. We will give one smartphone to every individual who has just turned 18 if they elect our candidates to zilla parishad seats. We will give them smartphones because our government is implementing cashless transactions.”

The TMC had lodged a complaint against Mukul with the state election commission for violating the model code of conduct for panchayat polls. Roy was not available for comment.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App