Mukul Roy meets BJP leaders to sort out ‘differences between two camps’

Mukul Roy (Express) Mukul Roy (Express)

BJP leader Mukul Roy Saturday held a meeting with party leaders allegedly to sort out differences between two “camps” in the unit ahead of next year’s panchayat polls, sources said. Roy held separate meetings with BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha, state party president Dilip Ghosh, state BJP’s women wing chief Locket Chatterjee and its Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly.

According to sources, the state unit of BJP is currently divided into two camps. While Ghosh has the support of a large number of party leaders, Sinha enjoys the support of leaders who were sidelined by Ghosh after his appointment as state BJP chief, they added. Even BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya expressed his displeasure at the growing rift between two camps. In a bid to go all out against the ruling Trinamool Congress, BJP’s central leadership has entrusted Roy with the task of uniting both these camps ahead of the rural polls, sources said.

“It was a routine meeting. We discussed the party organisation and ways to strengthen it,” said Roy. However, a senior leader said, “It was clear from Roy’s approach that in order to fight the bigger enemy, the party will have to fight its inner problems and sort out differences among leaders. It is not the right time to be rigid to each other. Both camps will have to come together now to fight against the Trinamool Congress. We should not remain divided and let them reap its benefits. Leaders of both camps will have to come together to take the party forward and give a good fight to the ruling party in the upcoming polls.”

Discussions were also held on the upcoming panchayat polls and bypolls. “Each leader will look after party affairs in selected districts. They will be given the responsibility of increaseing activities of the party once the bypoll dates are announced. The party intends to start preparations for the polls ahead of time to remain ahead of other parties. Roy is a key person to decide who will get responsibility of which district,” the senior leader added.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App