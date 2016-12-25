Mother Teresa Church in Kolkata readies for first X’mas since canonisation

The day Mother was canonised, we had a huge celebration. We even thought of renaming the church to ‘St Teresa’. But thinking about the kind of charisma the name ‘Mother Teresa’ carries with it, we decided to defer the decision for the time being,” he added. The day Mother was canonised, we had a huge celebration. We even thought of renaming the church to ‘St Teresa’. But thinking about the kind of charisma the name ‘Mother Teresa’ carries with it, we decided to defer the decision for the time being,” he added.

WHILE PEOPLE get ready to throng Park Street in Kolkata for Christmas, the Mother Teresa Church at Mathkol in Dum Dum is gearing up for a special celebration. The reason: This is the first Christmas after Mother was canonised as a saint by Pope Francis in September, this year. The church, the only one to be solely dedicated to the Mother, is yet to be renamed ‘St Teresa Church’ as according to Father Tapan Stephen Khan, the name Mother Teresa has an emotional connect with the people in Kolkata. “The day Mother was canonised, we had a huge celebration. We even thought of renaming the church to ‘St Teresa’. But thinking about the kind of charisma the name ‘Mother Teresa’ carries with it, we decided to defer the decision for the time being,” he added.

“However, the celebration this year is extra special. It will begin with the traditional midnight mass. After prayers and mass, we will visit 27 sick people from the area and bless them,” said the Father. The foundation stone of the church, 12 katas of land for which was bought in 1991, was laid on December 20, 2006 and dedicated to the Mother. Regular masses are being organised in the church since the Christmas of 2010.

“Mother Teresa Church is a catholic church. It has become to be a shrine for members of all religions and castes,” said Father Jesu of the church.