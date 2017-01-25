Mother of two pushed off running train for ‘resisting molestation’

A 34-year-old mother of two was allegedly pushed out of the ladies’ compartment of a running train when she resisted a molestation attempt by unidentified men near Haroa station in North-24 Parganas on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, residents of Kamruli village under Deganga police station area found the victim lying a few feet away from the railway tracks, bleeding. They informed the railway authorities and rushed her to a local hospital, from where she was shifted to Barasat Government Hospital. The victim was allegedly travelling to Sealdah station from Basirhat alone. At around 10.30 pm, a few miscreants boarded the ladies’ compartment of the train at

Watch what else is making news:

Haora station. The woman asked them to step down from the compartment. The men allegedly molested her, and when she resisted their advances, she was pushed off the train, said sources. Hospital sources said the victim had sustained severe injuries on her head and leg, but was out of danger.

“We have ordered an inquiry. Adequate security in ladies’ compartments of late night trains is being assured,” said a senior official from the Eastern Railway. The victim, who is a resident of Mathurapur, South-24 Parganas district, travels daily to Basirhat, where she works as a nurse. A month ago, a similar incident had taken place in Malda district. A 36-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly thrown off a moving train. She survived, but lost her right hand.