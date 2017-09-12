Mother of two ‘gangraped’, one arrested in West Bengal

Just like every other day, her mother had gone to pick her up from school on Saturday afternoon. Just like every other day, her mother had gone to pick her up from school on Saturday afternoon.

A 29-year-old married woman was allegedly gangraped in the early hours of Monday at Sainthia village in Birbhum district. Police have arrested one of the three accused. Sources in the police said the three “intoxicated” men allegedly inserted beer bottles in her private parts after gangraping her. The woman has been hospitalised and is in serious condition, they added.

“The victim knew one of the accused, who has been arrested. A case has been registered and we are investigating the matter,” Birbhum SP Sudhir Kumar Neelkanth told The Indian Express.The arrested man is also married and is a father of two children, police said.

Sources in the police said the victim has been staying alone with her two kids after her husband left her. The woman and the arrested man, who resides in the same locality, knew each other. However, the victim, of late, has refused to keep in touch with him. Following this, he started threatening the woman, they added. On Monday, at around 1.30 am, the arrested accused forcefully entered the woman’s house with two others and gangraped her, sources said.

“As per the victim’s statement, they first switched off the light and dragged her to another room and raped her by taking turns. Then they dragged her out of the house and inserted beer bottles in her private parts. She was also beaten up,” said a police officer.

Sources said that it was her 13-year-old daughter who got up and found her mother screaming.The woman was rushed to Sainthia hospital by police. Her condition is not well and hence she has not been shifted to another hospital yet, said police.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App