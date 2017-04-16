‘Molestation’ at park circus: Kolkata Police track accused through victim’s recollection of bike number

Two persons, including a minor, were arrested by the Kolkata Police on Saturday for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old school student. The accused, Mohammed Sajid and the minor, were picked up from Beniyapukur area of the city. Police sources said that on April 12, the accused allegedly followed the girl on a two-wheeler when she was returning home from tuitions and molested her.

“The two accused started following the girl near Park Circus. The girl tried to escape, but the duo stopped their bike, approached her and molested her,” a police officer said. The girl filed a complaint at Beniyapukur police station the same day.

The accused persons were tracked down by investigating officers based on their motorcycle’s registration number, as the girl had remembered some of the digits. Both of the accused were produced in a Sealdah court on Saturday. One of the accused, Sajid, has been remanded to police custody till April 26. The minor, on the other hand, has been sent to a juvenile home.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now