Model code that bans display of money

Though the model code of conduct has not been enforced with the notification by the state election commission still pending,the poll panel has already prepared a tough list of dos and donts for the political parties.

Large cutouts or big hoardings and glitzy posters of political leaders will be a strict no when the code of conduct will be enforced.

The model code of conduct,a copy of which is in the possession of The Indian Express,mentions: The commission will not give permission to put up large cutouts , glitzy banners and hoardings of political leaders during the upcoming panchayat election and political parties should refrain from all ostentatious display of money power.

Senior officials of the commission said in the 2011 Assembly election ruling political leaders had put up large cutouts of themselves and there was display of money power. As a result this year,the SEC has decided to ban on such items, said an official.

The parties will have to provide a tentative list of expenses incurred for holding a rally and that would reflect in the account of the candidate of the respective panchayat Samity,gram panchayat else permission for holding the rally will be denied,” the official added.

Even it has banned burning of effigies of political rivals during the campaigning.

The model code of conduct also mentions that no election pamphlet or poster shall be printed or published without the identity of the printer and the publisher so that responsibility can be fixed in case of publication of any documents containing illegal,offending or objectionable materials.

Tapas Roy,secretary,state election commission,admitted that the model of conduct has been prepared and will be enforced as soon as the notification is issued by them.

