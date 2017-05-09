Model-actor death: Vikram’s blood sample taken, statement recorded, say cops

Sonika Singh Chauhan Sonika Singh Chauhan

A WEEK after model-actor Sonika Singh Chauhan died in an accident while being driven by actor Vikram Chatterjee, the police on Saturday reportedly collected the actor’s blood samples to conduct an alcohol test. Chatterjee’s statement was also recorded, police said on Monday.

“We have recorded the statement of Vikram. CCTV footage is being monitored. A few eyewitnesses have also recorded their statement… We are investigating,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg. Sources said while recording his statement, Chatterjee had maintained he was not drunk when he was driving the car.

“The blood sample has been sent for test… CCTV footage of the accident spot and the pub where the duo had partied that night have been collected, and are being monitored,” said an officer.

When asked why Chatterjee’s blood samples were collected a week after the accident, as usually such a test should be conducted within 12 hours of consuming liquor, the officer said: “He was in hospital from April 29 to May 3. We were waiting for his discharge… We are also getting in touch with hospital to know if he was in an inebriated condition when he was admitted there.”

On April 29, a Toyota Corolla Altis, with Chatterjee behind the wheel, had crashed into a pavement on the Rash Behari Avenue in Kolkata.

Chauhan, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Rubi General Hospital by Chatterjee. There, she died at 4.50 am. Chatterjee, who had got discharged from the same hospital after primary medication, got re-admitted there after Chauhan’s death.

Chauhan’s family later lodged a complaint against Chatterjee, accusing him of negligence. Police, which had already registered a suo motu case against Chatterjee, clubbed the family’s complaint and initiated a probe.

After Chatterjee got discharged on May 3, the police served him a notice, asking him to record his statement.

The next day, Chatterjee surrendered in court and was granted bail.

While he didn’t appear before the police, he went on to address the media, claiming that he was not drunk, and that he hadn’t been driving at a high speed at the time of the accident.

A model and close friend of Chauhan, who didn’t want to be named, said: “I don’t know why police are so keen on helping Vikram. The family had lodged an FIR against him. Vikram had guts to hold a press conference and not record his statement with the police. Suddenly, police are saying they have recorded his statement on Saturday. Why there is so much of secrecy?”

