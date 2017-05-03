Model-actor death: Cops to question actor after discharge

Kolkata-based actor Sonika Chauhan died in a car accident on April 29 Kolkata-based actor Sonika Chauhan died in a car accident on April 29

KOLKATA POLICE is likely to question actor Vikram Chatterjee and record his statement once he is discharged from the hospital in connection with the car crash that killed his friend and model-actor Sonika Chauhan on Saturday. Sources in the police said officials have informally spoken to Vikram in the hospital, but formal procedures will begin once he is discharged. While police are keeping a track on Vikram’s health, a medical bulletin issued on Tuesday by Ruby Hospital — where he is admitted — said that his condition is stable.

“Vikram Chatterjee is under observation and treatment by the medical team. He is showing signs of progressive improvement with overall condition remaining stable,” read the hospital bulletin. Police have already registered a suo motu FIR against Vikram and booked him under sections 304 A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the IPC. “We had registered suo motu FIR after receiving a complaint from the victim’s relatives. Investigation is on,” said a senior police officer. Sonika was killed when the car, driven by Vikram allegedly at a breackneck speed, hit a lamp post outside Lake Mall in the wee hours of Saturday. She was declared dead within a few minutes of being rushed to the hospital.

Sonika’s uncle B Michael has alleged that Vikram was intoxicated while driving, and that he was responsible for her death, said police. Meanwhile, Sonika’s friends are demanding action against Vikram on social media, alleging she was a victim of his reckless driving. Satarupa Pyne, one of Sonika’s friends, asked if she could file a PIL in High Court to ask for a special investigation into the accident. “This precious girl died…His (Vikram) car’s airbag couldn’t have saved #Sonikachauhans life, because he managed to flip the car on her side…Can I charge a Public Interest Litigation, PIL in West Bengal High Court asking for special investigation?” she posted on Facebook.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now