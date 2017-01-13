Mob lynches ‘cattle smuggler’

SUSPECTED OF being a cattle smuggler, a youth from Dharmatala village in South-24 Pargana’s Canning area was allegedly lynched by a mob late Tuesday. Police said while the deceased is yet to be identified, four others accompanying him managed to escape. Locals told police that on Tuesday night, they found some people trying to steal cattle from the village. “After catching them in the act, the mob torched the vehicle and chase the alleged smugglers. Since then, there has been tension in the area… Security has been stepped up,” said a police officer.

The officer added: “Villagers claimed that five persons entered the village to steal cows but the most of them managed to flee. On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the truck, which was set on fire. We are conducting raids to trace the other persons who were accompanying the deceased.”

The district, in the last few months, has seen a series of incidents allegedly linked to cattle smuggling.

In September, last year, a police station at Dholarhat area of the district was attacked by an angry mob over the death of a cattle trader.