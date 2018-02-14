‘Misappropriation of Rs 45 lakh’: CID arrests West Midnapore S-I

The CID on Tuesday arrested Sub-Inspector Rajshekhar Pyne of West Midnapore in connection with a case of “misappropriating” Rs 45 lakh from a cow trader. (Representational Image) The CID on Tuesday arrested Sub-Inspector Rajshekhar Pyne of West Midnapore in connection with a case of “misappropriating” Rs 45 lakh from a cow trader. (Representational Image)

The CID on Tuesday arrested Sub-Inspector Rajshekhar Pyne of West Midnapore in connection with a case of “misappropriating” Rs 45 lakh from a cow trader. The agency is reportedly probing the case as part of its scrutiny of former West Midnapore SP Bharati Ghosh, against whom it has already issued a warrant in connection with an extortion case. The complainant, Yunus Ali Mondal from Basirhat, had alleged that in September 2016, he had given Rs 45 lakh to his brother, who was to deliver it to someone else. He allegedly said the car his brother was in met with an accident, following which police had booked his brother under a case and never returned the money. The accident took place on NH-6 near Sadapur.

“At the time of the incident, Shri Pyne was the OC of Kharagpur (Local) police station. The arrest was made observing all legal formalities. He will be produced before court tomorrow,” said DIG (CID Operations) Nishat Parvez. As per police sources, the complainant had requested former West Midnapore SP Bharati Ghosh, who was personally involved in the case, to help him get his money back, but she allegedly never did. Yunus had in 2016 moved Calcutta High Court over the matter, sources said.

“This man (Yunus) had lodged a complaint at highest level and moved Calcutta High Court for the same. Later, the accused was allegedly offered an out-of-court settlement, offering to give him (the complainant) his money back. He withdrew the case, but never got his money back,” said an official. The complainant had regained his courage after Ghosh resigned from her post, following which he moved the Midnapore court earlier this month, the official added.

The FIR, lodged at Kharagpur police station, includes former officer-in-charge of Kharagpur police station Rajshekhar Pyne, then sub-inspector Ranjit Ghosh and Ghosh’s former assistant Sujit Mondal. After the complaint was lodged, an unconfirmed audio message began doing the rounds, in which Bharati Ghosh is purportedly heard saying, “They have made an international cow smuggler lodge a complaint against me, whose case was dismissed by the honourable Calcutta High Court. I know so many police officials and political parties who are involved with him. I will see CID in court. I will fight this battle.”

