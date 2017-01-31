Minor sisters mowed down by speeding truck in Howrah, driver flees

Two sisters aged 9 and 11 were run over by a speeding truck while three others of their friends were injured at Bahira in Howrah district on Monday. Angry locals torched the vehicle as well as the house of the runaway driver, demanding his arrest. “The deceased have been identified as Marina Khatoon (11) and Sharina Khatoon (9). The driver, Shekh Amadul, managed to flee from the spot. We are trying to trace him,” said a police officer. The girls were playing on one corner of the footpath when the mini truck hit them at high speed after the driver lost control. All five were rushed to Uluberia Hospital.

“The two sisters were declared brought dead. Two other girls are still under treatment, the third has been discharged,” added the officer. Meanwhile, a mob set Amadul’s house on fire. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Though the structure was damaged, no one hurt as the house was empty at the time.

“ The mob did not allow fire tenders to enter the area. After police intervened, the fire tenders reached the site and the blaze was brought under control,” said the officer. Sources said Amadul had recently learnt driving. Locals alleged he had driven on just three previous occasions.

Recently, a similar incident had occurred in Bishnupur, South-24 Parganas. Three school children were killed by a speeding car, after which a mob blocked roads and set several vehicles on fire.