Metro tunnel work: Brabourne flyover to be shut till July 11

Brabourne Road flyover will remain closed from midnight on Friday till July 11 to allow the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) to conduct tunnelling work.(Representational Image) Brabourne Road flyover will remain closed from midnight on Friday till July 11 to allow the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) to conduct tunnelling work.(Representational Image)

The Brabourne Road flyover will remain closed from midnight on Friday till July 11 to allow the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) to conduct tunnelling work. “South and east Kolkata-bound private cars and taxis are advised to avail Vidyta Sagar Setu instead of Howrah bridge,” said an traffic police officer. As per officers, traffic movement will go back to normal from 6 am on Tuesday.

To ensure smooth movement of traffic, police have announced that Strand Road will allow two-way traffic. All north-bound vehicles will be allowed through, but only buses and mini-buses will be permitted on the south-bound side. South Kolkata-bound private cars and taxis from Howrah will be diverted via Vidyasagar Setu, while buses and mini-buses from south Howrah will have to avail Vidyasagar Setu when journeying from either side. As per officials, tram services will also be affected during this period.

“Tram services will be suspended along M G Road, Strand Road, Rabindra Sarani and B B Ganguly Street,” added an official. Around six bus routes and seven mini-bus routes have been diverted to ensure smooth traffic. Buses plying on Vidyasagar Setu, Esplanade, Khidderpore, Dufferin Road and Mayo Road will be the most affected.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App