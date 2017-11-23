Metiabruz: Man ‘commits suicide’ inside police station

An 18-year-old youth, who was being questioned by police in connection with a theft case, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday at Metiabruz police station under Kolkata Port area. Sources in the police said Akibul Islam, a Nadial resident, was brought to the police station for questioning in a jewellery theft case. But, when he was left alone for a while he allegedly hung himself inside the room where he was being interrogated, they added.

The incident triggered massive outrage among the locals, who staged protest outside the police station. “How Islam died is being investigated,” said a police officer. The body has been sent for autopsy.

