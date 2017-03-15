Medica Superspecialty Hospital: Patient dies, hospital booked for ‘negligence’

Pandey, a cardiac patient, had been brought to the hospital on March 6 following a heart attack. He died on March 13. (Representational image) Pandey, a cardiac patient, had been brought to the hospital on March 6 following a heart attack. He died on March 13. (Representational image)

In yet another case of “medical negligence”, the family of Sushil Kumar Pandey (41) on Monday got an FIR lodged at East Jadavpur police station against Medica Superspecialty Hospital on the EM Bypass. The complaint of negligence, which the hospital has declared as “false”, alleged that the hospital did not share the patient’s medical progress report when asked. Pandey, a cardiac patient, had been brought to the hospital on March 6 following a heart attack. He died on March 13.

“The hospital first said he lost his heartbeat, and an angiography was needed to revive him. Following this, doctors also carried out an angioplasty to maintain blood pressure. At around 1 pm, we were informed his left leg wasn’t allowing proper blood circulation, and a surgery was carried out. Doctor said this didn’t help much, and the patient developed a septic infection. His leg was amputated. We don’t deny we were taken into confidence, but given the way things moved, we are sure of negligence on the hospital’s part and want a proper investigation. When we asked for medical progress report, hospital authorities refused to hand it over, saying they needed 48 hours,” Sumanjit Das, a close friend of the deceased, told The Indian Express. Hospital authorities have dismissed the allegations as “baseless”.

“It’s absurd, baseless and completely false. The patient went into cardiac arrest five times during treatment, and doctors kept trying to revive his heart. We have all reports ready,” Alok Roy, chairman of Medica Superspecialty Hospital, told The Indian Express.

“The entire treatment process including procedure, consent and medical board discussions were properly documented. The relatives were constantly informed and counselled. Now some have also reported the postmortem report says no stent was found in the heart. We have definite proof to refute the allegations,” a hospital official said.

According to sources, the patient’s kin had met health department officials over the issue, and are likely to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well.

