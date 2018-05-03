Meat racket: Police looking for poultry farm owner

The meat was processed with chemicals like formalin and aluminium sulfate to preserve it. It was then packaged and kept in cold storage before it was supplied to resturants. The meat was processed with chemicals like formalin and aluminium sulfate to preserve it. It was then packaged and kept in cold storage before it was supplied to resturants.

The police are looking for poultry farm owner Kausar Ali Dhal in connection with their investigations into the dead animal meat supplier racket busted last week. Sources on Wednesday said Dhal could provide key information about the restaurants he allegedly supplied dead chicken to.

“We are working on the leads we have got from documents seized during the raid (at the farm on Saturday),’’ said a police officer. He said Dhal is suspected of being the main supplier. Investigators have found that a section of municipal staff allegedly colluded with the suppliers. The staff would allegedly tip them off about dead animals in dump yards around Kolkata.

The meat was processed with chemicals like formalin and aluminium sulfate to preserve it. It was then packaged and kept in cold storage before it was supplied to resturants. “We have arrested the kingpin who operated the organised crime. The network picked up dead animals from dump yards and, after processing them with certain chemicals, sent the meat to markets and restaurants,’’ said Superintendent of Police Koteshwar Rao, who is spearheading the investigation.

“Arrests have been made in Kolkata and other districts. We have also made an arrest from Nawada in Bihar.”

Rao said they have sent meat samples to laboratories and were awaiting the results. “We are probing all angles… where the meat was supplied in the state and whether it was supplied out of the state and in what quantity.”

The racket was busted when two people were arrested after residents of Budge Budge, about 30 km from Kolkata, stopped a taxi carrying dead animals from a dump yard. The two told the investigators about the racket, leading to the seizure of 1,000 packets of processed dead animal meat, each weighing 20 kg, from a cold storage in Rajabazar.

Ten more men, including former councilor Manik Mukhopadhyay, were arrested in connection with the racket. Sunny Mullick, the alleged kingpin, was arrested from Bihar on April 25. Investigators say Rs 50 to 100 was paid to municipal staffers for information on dead animals in dump yards. “The meat was supplied to different people ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 280 a kg. They would tell restaurant owners that they are wholesalers of frozen meat,’’ said an investigator.

Mayor-in-Council (health) Atin Ghosh said they have been conducting surprise raids at hotels and restaurants to collect the meat samples. Sources said shops selling cheap biryani are under police scanner as well for using low quality chicken and mutton. The racket was involved in mostly supplying frozen meat. Sources added many biryani shops are suspected to have been using dead animal meat mixed that fresh stuff to ensure better profit.

“Since the racket has come to limelight, so many small biryani shops have been shuttered. There are possibilities that dead animal mutton and chicken were supplied to these biryani shops. But it has not been verified yet,” said another police officer. Sources said the processed meat industry has been badly hit after the police busted the racket. The demand for frozen chicken has gone down by 75 per cent.

“Total chicken production of the state is approximately two crore 40 lakh thousand kg while the consumption is about once crore 90 lakh kg. The rest is supplied to neighbouring states like Jharkhand and Bihar,” said Bengal Poultry Federation General Secretary Madan Mohan Maity. “The busting of the racket has not affected us because frozen chicken accounts for just three to five per cent sales.”

