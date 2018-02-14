‘Mayor must resign’: BJYM protests ‘typhoid outbreak’

BJYM activists protest on Tuesday. (Source: PTI) BJYM activists protest on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Tuesday staged a demonstration outside the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) over the breakout of typhoid fever in some wards, and demanded the resignation of Mayor Sovan Chatterjee. Calling on the KMC to issue a clarification on how the situation had come about within 72 hours, BJYM leaders threatened to launch bigger movements.

“Water supply in about 10 wards in South Kolkata has been disrupted. Insects are being found in corporation-provided water and people have fallen ill after consuming water in those wards. Yesterday, Mayor Sovan Chatterjee said people of those wards have been contracting fever due to the change of season. More than 300 people have fallen ill and have taken admission in hospitals, and the mayor is having a casual approach towards it… We have given the civic body 72 hours to come out with facts,” state BJYM president Debjit Sarkar told The Indian Express.

“We have also demanded the resignation of city mayor Sovan Chatterjee, as he is not fit to run the civic body,” Sarkar added.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App