Manoj Kumar case: Our probe on, he won’t appear now, say ED to cops

A DAY after suspended Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Manoj Kumar was summoned to Lalbazar, the police headquarters, the ED wrote to the Kolkata Police on Friday, stating that as it was already questioning him as part of an internal probe, he would not appear before police till further orders.

Kolkata Police had summoned Kumar to Lalbazar at 11 am on Friday. Around 11.30 am, he was seen entering the ED office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake. Speaking to mediapersons, Kumar said he was there to seek permission to appear before the police. Sources said he was instead interrogated at the ED office the whole day. “ED and Manoj Kumar have sought some time on the ground of the ongoing internal probe,” said a police officer.

Kumar is under scanner after a video footage purportedly showed him checking into a Delhi hotel with wife of Gautam Kundu, the prime accused in the Rose Valley chit fund case.

Sources said the police had chanced upon leads indicating a “proximity” between Kumar — investigating officer in the Rose Valley case — and Subhra Kundu while investigating a case related to “demonetisation”. The police are also reportedly investigating whether Subhra had “benefited” from her alleged proximity to Kumar. Sources said Friday’s ED letter again asked the Kolkata Police to share more details about the case they are probing. “ED officials have sought uncut video footage, which featured Kumar and Subhra Kundu in one frame,” said a source.

Asked if they would hand over more details to ED, a senior police officer said: “We have already provided them all details that we have.” Meanwhile, Subhra too appeared before ED officials on Friday evening. Sources said soon, she would be quizzed face to face with Kumar. Subhra was the head of the jewellery business of the Rose Valley Group, and had acted in many movies produced by the firm. A folder titled ‘Madam Rose Valley’ was recovered from a hard disk seized from a chartered accountancy firm during raids by Kolkata Police on Wednesday.