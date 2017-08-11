Man with Al-Qaeda links held

Ahmed will be handed over to West Bengal Police once their team arrives in Delhi. (Representational Image) Ahmed will be handed over to West Bengal Police once their team arrives in Delhi. (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old man suspected to have links with Al-Qaeda has been arrested in the national capital in a joint operation by Delhi Police and West Bengal Police. Raja-ul-Ahmed, who hails from Bangladesh and was arrested on August 1, was wanted for alleged involvement in the circulation of fake Indian currency. Sources have told The Indian Express that the accused used the porous border between Bangladesh and Bengal to send fake currency into India. So far, Delhi Police has not shared details of the case.

“We got a tip-off from West Bengal Police who had been tracking the accused. They gave us his location and he was nabbed by our team in the last week of July. He was subsequently arrested on August 1,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell of Delhi Police, Pramod Singh Kushwah.

Ahmed will be handed over to West Bengal Police once their team arrives in Delhi. According to sources, he is allegedly a member of Ansarullah Bangla Team, an Al-Qaeda-inspired extremist group in Bangladesh. Ahmed was also grilled to ascertain whether he was in the national capital to carry out a terror act, said sources, adding that he wanted to flee to Nepal.

