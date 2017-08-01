Man who ‘tortured girl with needles’ held in Uttar Pradesh

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

Kolkata Police has arrested a 62-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly “sexually torturing” a minor girl with needles. The accused, Sanatan Thakur, was arrested from Pipri police station area on Sunday. “Thakur was associated with several kirtan groups. We had contacted them but couldn’t trace him. We later came to know about one of his relatives, who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh. We then informed the local police. The moment they came to know about him, they contacted us. Our team went there and he was arrested. He will be brought to Purulia on Wednesday,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

Sources in the police said that Thakur went into hiding after the incident fearing arrest. He initially took shelter at one of his relatives’ house in UP. But, when his relatives came to know about his alleged crime, they asked him to leave.

“Since the last few days, Thakur had been hiding in a local temple in Pipri and dressed like a sadhu (saint). He had even grown his beard to evade arrest. He has confessed that he had injected needles in the girl’s body to test his ‘tantric’ powers,” said a police officer. Thakur has been booked for murder and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Police sources said that Thakur is likely to be interrogated face to face with the girl’s mother, who has also been arrested.

The three-year-old girl from Purulia had seven needles injected in her body, including her private parts. She died on July 21 at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. The doctors had managed to extract all needles from her body but couldn’t save her.

