Man shot dead at Bengal poll rally, TMC candidate arrested

A 28-year-old man was killed after people linked to a ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader allegedly attacked an Independent candidate’s rally in Bhangar, in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, on Friday. The panchayat polls are scheduled for May 14.

Sources said Hafijur Rahman was shot in his face while leading Independent contestant Ishrafiq Mollah’s rally. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Arabul Islam, TMC leader and former MLA who is contesting against Mollah, was reportedly arrested late evening in connection with the murder. Sources said he was traced through his mobile tower location hours after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued orders for his arrest.

The police were yet to confirm Arabul’s arrest till late Friday.

Arabul has been accused of involvement in violence in Bhangar earlier as well. Chief Minister Banerjee had held a meeting with Arabul a few months ago and instructed him to address grievances in the area. Mollah is contesting under the banner of ‘Jomi, Jibika, Paribesh O Bastutantra Raksha Committee (Committee for Protection of Land, Livelihood, Environment and Ecosystem)’. The committee has been protesting against a power project in Bhangar since 2016 and fielded Mollah to prove its popularity.

“Bullets were fired at us but we kept going. By the time we reached Natunhati Bazaar, Arabul’s men started throwing bombs at us and shooting… Arabul was present, so were his son and brother,” the committee’s spokesperson, Hassan Mirza, said. He said the administration had been informed about the rally in advance. Earlier in the day, Banerjee told a news channel, “I have asked police to arrest Arabul Islam.”

Alik Chakraborty, who has been leading the agitation, alleged the attacker had “clear support of the government”.

Reports said senior police officers were rushed to the spot. CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said the state’s law and order situation has collapsed. The violence comes a day after Calcutta High Court warned officials that compensation would be recovered from their salaries if violence and loss of life or property are higher than last panchayat polls.

