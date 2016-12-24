Man poisons wife, daughter; kills self in Kolkata

A 62-YEAR-OLD man has allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife and their daughter at Mangalkot in Burdwan’s Katwa area. The bodies were recovered on Friday morning. The deceased have been identified as Sujal Baran Nag, a sweet shop owner, his wife Manimala Nag (58) and daughter Sudarshana Nag (20). The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

Watch What Else is Making News



Sources said the police suspect the motive behind the incident was the fact that Sudarshana’s wedding, which was fixed for January, was called off by the groom’s side recently.

“All the three bodies were recovered from the same room. While Sajal was found hanging from the ceiling fan, the other two were lying on the bed. A suicide note, apparently written by Sujal, has been recovered, which stated that the man killed himself after poisoning his wife and daughter,” said a police officer.

“They were probably upset as their daughter’s wedding was called off. He may have been feeling humiliated… The relatives have confirmed that the handwriting in the letter was of Sujal’s,” said an officer.

He added: “The condition of the bodies show that Sujal waited to confirm that his wife and daughter are dead, and then only he committed suicide. However, since the door of the house was found open, we investigating all possible angles.”