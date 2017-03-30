Man offers bribe to Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, arrested

KOLKATA POLICE arrested a 34-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly sending a letter under someone else’s name to Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court and offered him a bribe of Rs 2.6 crore.

Sources said the accused, Mohammed Ehteshamudin, had sent the letter on March 3 under the name of a promoter, Mohammed Shakil. The accused, who was arrested by Narkeldanga police, had asked for an approval to add more floors to a four-storey building. He had allegedly offered bribe too. Forged letter of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and other fake documents were attached with the letter.

Shakil had told police that Ehteshamudin ran an extortion racket in Narkeldanga and has been demanding money from him. Police sources said that Ehtashamudin tried to frame Shakil as the latter had not fulfilled the accused’s extortion demands. Police had initially apprehended Shakil. But during investigation, it was found that Shakil had no clue about the letter.

“We searched the accused’s home situated on K.C. Sen Street and found several documents, rubber stamps, fake letter heads of different advocates and government officials. We have seized all documents,” said Joint CP (crime) Vishal Garg.

“Ehteshamudin has been booked under various sections of the IPC. “He was produced in the court, which remanded him to police custody till April 10,” Garg said.

