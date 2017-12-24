Top News
  • West Bengal: Man kills mother with sharp-edged weapon after argument

West Bengal: Man kills mother with sharp-edged weapon after argument

Police said Mustapha attacked his mother Ashma Bibi with a sharp-edged weapon following an argument.

By: PTI | Krishnanagar,west Bengal | Published: December 24, 2017 5:47 pm
suicide attempt, girlfriend stabbed, stabbing, hospital, mumbai, mumbai police, man arrested, indian express, express online Representational photo
Related News

A man allegedly killed his mother and injured his brother this morning at Dogachhi Darwanpara under Thanarpara police station area of Nadia district.

Police said Mustapha attacked his mother Ashma Bibi with a sharp-edged weapon following an argument. His elder brother Allauddin, who rushed to the scene to save his mother, also suffered injuries in the attack.

Following the murder, Mustapha fled his home, a senior police officer said.

Ashma Bibi died on the spot while Allauddin was taken to a hospital in Berhampur, he said, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 24: Latest News