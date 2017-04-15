Kolkata: Man killed as bike rams into tree

A 33-year old engineer was killed when the motorcycle he was riding rammed into a tree at Uday Shankar Sarani in Kolkata on Friday. The accident took place when the victim, Raj Jaiswal, was returning home after watching an IPL match at Eden Gardens, sources said. He was rushed to MR Bangur Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Sources said Jaiswal apparently lost control over his motorcycle, following which he rammed into the tree.

