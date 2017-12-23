Man held in Delhi for ‘duping’ retd govt employee in Kolkata

Bidhannagar Cyber Police arrested a 29-year-old man in Delhi for allegedly running a racket through which he cheated a retired government employee in Kolkata under government insurance scheme. The accused, Rajveer Singh alias Prasant Kumar Srivastav, was arrested on December 19 from Tilakmargh Police Station area and produced before Patiala Court on December 20 for transit remand. Srivastav was a resident of Noida.

Sources in the police said Uday Sankar Saha (66), a resident of Baguihati in Kolkata and a retired central government employee, had lodged a complaint on December 9. “Saha had received a call during which the caller introduced himself as an employee of Group Insurance Office and told him that he will get Rs 5 lakh as he is a retired government employee and for that he has to pay Rs 29,970 as tax. The complainant paid the same amount, but later realised that the call was fake,” said a police officer.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420(cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (act done by several people in furtherance of common intention).

Police said that a group is running this interstate racket in which retired government employees are being targetted. The racket is suspected to have cheated several other retired employees across the country.

