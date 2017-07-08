Man held, gold worth Rs 71.21 lakh seized

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers on Friday took into custody a male passenger, who arrived in Kolkata from Imphal via an Indigo flight, after finding gold bars worth Rs 71,21,400 in his possession. As per customs sources, officials intercepted the accused — identified as Sri Sekar, a Chennai resident — and recovered 15 gold bars weighing over two kgs each. The gold bars were all of foreign origin, and were intended for south India, sources said.

“The 15 gold biscuits were wrapped with several layers of adhesive tapes in three packets and concealed inside a blanket, one jeans and a t-shirt. These were further kept in a handbag carried by the passenger,” said an official.

