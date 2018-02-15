Man held for ‘uploading’ obscene pictures of ex-girlfriend

Bidhannagar Police arrested a 25-year-old man on Tuesday night for allegedly uploading obscene pictures of his ex-girlfriend on social networking sites. The accused, Shaikh Washim Haider alias Amit Roy alias Naved, had taken the photos while in a relationship with the victim, police sources said. The two had allegedly met through Whatsapp, and Haider had reportedly faked his identity to woo the woman. Police sources said she decided to separate from the accused upon learning the truth.

“The accused had some personal pictures of the victim on his mobile and had saved some videos from their chat. In order to take revenge, he made two fake profiles and uploaded her private pictures on it,” said DC (DD) K Sabri Rajkumar.

Police sources said the victim was informed about the fake profiles by some of her friends, following which she lodged a complaint with Cyber police station in Bidhannagar on October 31 last year. The accused has been booked under various IPC sections and IT Act. Officials said the pictures have been taken down, and the devices used by the accused were seized.

