Man held for sexually assaulting minor: Police

A middle-aged man was on Saturday arrested by Chandannagar police for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl. Police said the girl’s mother lodged a police complaint, alleging that the accused took her daughter from a tea shop on Wednesday on the pretext of playing with her. When the girl came home, she told her mother that the accused sexually assaulted her, police said.

“A case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered and the accused arrested,” said Vaibhav Tiwari, DC (Headquarters), Chandanagore commissionerate said.

