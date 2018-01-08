Man held for ‘harassing’ ex-cricketer’s daughter is mentally ill, says family

Police said Debkumar Maity had called the victim at her residence several times over the past few months, and even proposed marriage. Police said Debkumar Maity had called the victim at her residence several times over the past few months, and even proposed marriage.

A day after he was arrested for allegedly harassing an ex-cricketer’s daughter, 32-year-old Debkumar Maity was on Sunday produced in a Haldia court, which granted a transit remand for him to be taken to Mumbai.

On December 5, the victim’s family lodged a complaint at Bandra police station in Mumbai and a case of eve-teasing was registered. Mumbai Police traced the accused’s phone number to West Bengal, and a team was sent to raid Mahisadal area of East Midnapore district.

Police said Maity, who was picked up from East Midnapore on Saturday, had called the victim at her residence several times over the past few months, and even proposed marriage.

He also allegedly passed lewd comments and threatened to kidnap the victim if she didn’t marry him. The accused’s family has claimed that he is mentally ill.

Rajkumar Maity, Debkumar’s brother, said, “My brother is mentally ill. He had lost his mental balance some months back, and we even showed him to a doctor. He also set fire to a two-wheeler we owned.”

According to police sources, the accused said during interrogation that he had first seen the victim at a cricket stadium in Mumbai. They also said Debkumar had confessed to having proposed marriage to the victim, and seemed “non-repentant”.

It is not yet known how he acquired the phone number of the victim’s residence.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App