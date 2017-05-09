Man held for ‘duping’ youth of Rs 80,000 with job promise

A MAN has been arrested from Bhadreswar in Hooghly district for allegedly duping a 24-year-old youth of Rs 80,000 on the pretext of providing him a government job. The accused, identified as Pradipta Modak (43), was arrested by the Bidhannagar Police on Sunday. Police said the job aspirant, Angshuk Sanyal — a resident of Behala — has alleged that Modak had taken Rs 80,000 in January from him while assuring him a job in the West Bengal Board of Primary Education. “The accused was allegedly running a fake job racket. When the victim kept asking for the joining letter and threatened him, Modak gave him a fake letter in February,” said a police officer.

“When the victim went to West Bengal Board of Primary Education’s office, officials there informed him that the appointment letter was fake,” the officer added. Following this, West Bengal Board of Primary Education secretary Dr Ratna Bagchi lodged a police complaint into the matter on February 27.

Police said Modak has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now