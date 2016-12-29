Man held for creating fake FB profile of friend, posting ‘indecent’ comments

The police tracked the device that was used to create the fake profiles and found evidence that it belonged to the accused. The police tracked the device that was used to create the fake profiles and found evidence that it belonged to the accused.

The Cyber Cell Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly creating eight fake Facebook profiles of a law student, and posting “indecent” comments.

According to police, Ram Sharma (21) was in love with the girl and wanted to win her trust.

He is alleged to have created the profiles, in which the victim was described as a “call girl” and shared her number on it. Soon, the girl started receiving calls on her phone, which she ignored but got worried when the accused allegedly told her about having seen her “profile” on Facebook. He then helped her lodge a complaint with the Bidhannagar cyber police.

“The complaint was lodged on November 15. Since the boy had accompanied the girl when we investigated the case, we did not initially suspect him,” said a police official. “But when he gave us the details of the fake profiles, where he did not miss even the smallest that is otherwise easily missed, we started suspecting him.”

The police tracked the device that was used to create the fake profiles and found evidence that it belonged to the accused. When confronted, the accused confessed, said the police official.

“According to our probe, he had planned to malign the girl’s image and then enter into her life like a hero. But after figuring out the IP addresses, we could easily identify who was behind this,” said another official.

According to police, the girl and the accused knew each other for about four years. When the accused proposed to her last year, she is learnt to have not shown interest in taking the relationship forward. He tried this route to try and win her, said police.

“We have booked the accused under Information Technology Act,” said police.