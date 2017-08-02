Man found hanging in Kolkata, suicide suspected

Kolkata Police on Monday recovered the body of a man from a rented house in Mahishbatan area of Dakshinpara, with sources alleging he committed suicide due to “relationship troubles”. Residents of Dakshinpara on Tuesday noticed a smell coming out of the house of the deceased, who was identified as Srimanta Pal. Upon finding the door to the house locked, locals informed police, who broke open the door and found the body hanging.

“The house is owned by Mahadeb Mondal of Dakshinpara. The deceased used to live as a tenant in Mondal’s house. No foul play is suspected. Primary investigation reveals he committed suicide,” said an officer. Pal’s body has been sent for autopsy. Sources said he was working in Sector V in a BPO, and allegedly became upset due to troubles in his relationship, following which he committed suicide. Another incident of suicide was reported in Kolkata, after Prabir Bhattacharya (54) was found hanging in his house.

