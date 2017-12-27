Man attacked by kin over monetary dispute dies

Three days after he was assaulted by neighbours and extended family members over a monetary dispute, a 34-year-old man from Ramnagar in South 24 Parganas died on December 25. Shahid Ali Mondal and his uncle Imam allegedly got into a verbal fight over money on December 22, sources said. Sometime later, at about 10 am, Shahid was allegedly confronted near his house by his uncle and several others, who attacked him with rods and sticks, police sources said.

“My husband and his uncle had a fight over a very small amount of money… His uncle abused him badly, but later they left the place. My husband was then going to the market when he was confronted by his uncle and a few others… I want all the culprits behind bars,” said Asma Bibi, wife of the deceased.

The victim was taken to Basirhat sub-divisional hospital, from where he was shifted to Chittaranjan Hospital in Kolkata and the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, before being referred to SSKM Hospital. He was declared dead on December 25 upon succumbing to internal bleeding, police said.

The incident sparked tension in the area, where residents protested Monday, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

“A case was initiated over the complaint of one Naim Mondal of Sitakundu under Baruipur police station… It was initially started under charges of attempt to murder. Shahid was admitted to SSKM Hospital, where he died of internal bleeding on December 25. All the accused are absconding… The case will now turn into a murder case. Investigation is on,” SP (Baruipur) Arijit Sinha told The Indian Express.

Additional police forces were deployed in the area after protesting locals pelted stones and bricks at the houses of a few of the accused, a police official said.

