Man arrested from Delhi for ‘threatening’ Kolkata cop

The Anti-Rowdy section of Kolkata Police Wednesday arrested a person from Delhi, who had allegedly posed as the SSP of Uttarakhand and threatened a police officer in the city over phone. Sources in the police said the accused, Sanjay Singh, had allegedly threatened officer-in-charge (OC) of Sinthi police station Raghunath Thakur last week while seeking details about a missing person.

“A call was received by OC Thakur on his personal number. The person told the OC that he is the SSP of Uttarakhand. He sought some details about a person who had gone missing for sometime and the tower location of the person was showing Kolkata. The OC responded to the call saying he should give in writing then only he could help. Following this, the OC was threatened with dire consequences,” said a police officer.

Sources said Singh had allegedly threatened the OC, saying that he would go to higher authorities if he didn’t cooperate. After the phone got disconnected, the OC informed his seniors. A preliminary probe found that the call was made by Singh. Following this, a formal complaint was lodged. “On the basis of the complaint, raids were conducted and Singh was arrested from Delhi. He will be brought to Kolkata soon. We are yet to receive details about the background of the accused. Once he is interrogated, we will get details on what missing case he was talking about and why,” said a police officer.

