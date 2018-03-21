Man arrested for ‘killing wife, daughter’ in Habra

The accused allegedly tried to commit suicide after neighbours went to his house to know about the whereabouts of his wife and daughter The accused allegedly tried to commit suicide after neighbours went to his house to know about the whereabouts of his wife and daughter

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his wife and daughter in Machlandapur area of Habra in North 24 Parganas district. Police said the accused, Shekhar Debnath, had killed his wife, Mithu, and their teenage daughter, Puja, on Saturday and then kept the bodies wrapped in a plastic bag under a bed in his house. The motive behind the murders is yet to be ascertained.

The accused allegedly tried to commit suicide after neighbours went to his house to know about the whereabouts of his wife and daughter, who could not be seen since Saturday, police added. Puja, who was appearing for her Madhyamik exams, on Monday skipped her paper.

“Some of her friends went to her house… They found her father’s behaviour weird, as he didn’t give them satisfactory reply when they asked about Puja,” said a police officer.

When the neighbours came to know that Puja had skipped her Board exams, they went to her house. “On the seeing the neighbours, the accused got nervous. But the neighbours forced themselves into the house and found a foul smell emanating from there. The accused then ran to the second floor and tried to hang himself, but the neighbours stopped him,” the officer added. Following this, the police were informed, who recovered the two bodies kept under the bed. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

“The accused has confessed to his crime. Prima facie, the murder was committed on Saturday. The accused first hit his wife and daughter on their heads with a heavy object and then strangulated them to ensure death,” a police officer said.

Police said that the accused allegedly bought biryani and consumed alcohol after committing the crime. Debnath, who was working as an agent in a private company, was an alcoholic, police alleged.

“He was also into the business of readymade garments, which was not doing well. The accused had allegedly wasted a lot of money in buying lotteries,” an officer said.

In another incident, a 73-year-old man committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife in Behala on Monday night. Police have recovered a four-page suicide note from their house. The deceased have been identified as Rathindranath Rai, a state government employee, and his wife Minakshi Devi (62). Rai was found lying a pool of blood with cut marks on his neck.

“On Monday, a relative went to their house and found no response. The relative then approached their neighbours… and they broke open the door to find the couple dead,” said a police officer.

Police said Rai’s wife was suffering from health issues since the last two years. Rai was apparently upset over this.

“The couple had no one to look after them… A case of unnatural death has been registered and the matter is being investigated,” an officer said.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App