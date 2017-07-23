Mamata’s ‘oust BJP’ call: ‘Movement to dislodge Modi a daydream… CM frustrated’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Responding to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s call for a ‘BJP Bharat Choro’ movement, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said a “non-existent unity” among Opposition parties could not challenge the NDA. “Anyone can daydream of dislodging Modiji but that is not going to happen. A non-existent unity cannot challenge us. Her (Mamata’s) frustration was palpable… She has only one agenda. That is to speak against BJP and Modi,” said Javadekar on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata.

On Friday, Mamata had given a call for a ‘BJP Bharat Choro’ movement at a rally in Kolkata. “The people are with us. Even in Bengal, We are growing and that is cause of worry for her. Both Left and Trinamool Congress have only distributed poverty in West Bengal,” said Javadekar. Accusing the government of causing communal discord in the state, he alleged: “What is the most worrisome feature is that Mamataji is dividing societies, she is dividing communities…This is not acceptable. Communal harmony is the essence of democracy. It is important in democracy.”

Javadekar also slammed the Trinamool government for allegedly “doing politics” with education. “Education is not a political agenda, it is a national agenda. Education should be the top priority of all parties… When we organise inter-state meets, West Bengal is at times absent. Everybody must participate (in such meets). I hope good sense will prevail,” he said.

On the Right to Education Act, the minister said an amendment will soon be introduced during the current Monsoon Session of Parliament to withdraw the “no detention policy” clause. “Some 25 states are against the ‘no detention policy’. We will bring in a bill to include retention in Classes V and VIII. States would be handed over the right to detain students,” said Javadekar. The Trinamool, meanwhile, hit out against the Union minister’s comments.

“BJP is scared seeing the popularity and charm of Mamata Banerjee in Bengal. His statement reminds us of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and Jyoti Basu who underestimated Mamata Banerjee and were in turn unseated by her in 2011. Similarly, people of Bengal will give an answer to Mr Javadekar’s jealousy,” said Partha Chatterjee, state education minister. On the RTE policy change, Chatterjee said, “The BJP is trying to bring in saffronisation in education throughout the country. Centre is creating confusion on ‘no detention policy’. They did not discuss anything with us. They should give a written proposal on the issue and I will discuss it with the chief minister.”

On Javadekar’s charge that at times, the state was absent at inter-state meets, Chatterjee retorted: “Our officers had attended all such meetings and presented West Bengal’s view.” Criticising the minister for accusing Mamata of dividing the people, he said: “The BJP and its other organisations are dividing the people on communal lines.”

WITH PTI

