Mamata says new JSW Cement unit to boost investments, takes on central govt over funds

Mamata Banerjee in Salboni on Monday. Courtesy: CM’s FB page Mamata Banerjee in Salboni on Monday. Courtesy: CM’s FB page

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated a new plant of JSW Cement in Salboni in West Midnapore district, saying that its commissioning would augur well for investments in the state, ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit beginning on Tuesday. Lauding the company for starting the project ahead of its schedule and providing employment to the poor, the CM said: “The work for this project has been completed ahead of time. Such projects will lead to more opportunities for employment.”

“JSW is a vibrant industrial group, which is doing very well in the country. Their presence in Bengal ahead of our business summit will give a boost to investment…Tomorrow, our Bengal Global Business Summit will begin. I am inviting everyone to be a part of the summit, including JSW Group,” Mamata said.

The CM asked locals to build a good relationship with industrialists. “The more you cooperate with them, the more they will invest in Bengal,” she said.

Mamata had inaugurated the commencement of construction of the 2.4 metric tonne (MT)-capacity cement factory at Salboni on January 6 in 2016. The factory has come up on a 134-acre plot at a cost of Rs 800 crore. The company had started commercial production at Salboni in August last year with an investment of Rs 800 crore for the 2.4-mtpa capacity. It has also got into a contract with the state government for managing a super-speciality hospital at Salboni.

At the Salboni plant, JSW Cement has so far given jobs to 155 people from families of those who lost land for the project, company officials said. The company has also assured of investing another Rs 100 crore for setting up an 18-MW captive power plant, besides its plan to increase state production capacity from 2.4 mtpa to 3.6 mtpa.

“The current installed capacity at Salboni plant is 2.4 mtpa. We plan to build another 1.2 mtpa capacity for which another Rs 300 crore will be spent,” MD of JSW Cement, Parth Jindal, had said Sunday. Construction will start in six months, he had added. Earlier in the day, Mamata attended an administrative meeting at Godapiyasal near Salboni, which was followed by a public meet, where she took on the Centre for allegedly stopping funds for ASHA and ICDS projects.

Mamata said: “Earlier, the Centre used to fund 90 per cent of these projects and we used to give 10 per cent. Now, it has now stopped funds… However, we are continuing with the projects with our fund because these projects are for the masses… We have brought ASHA and ICDS volunteers under Swasthya Sathi insurance scheme.”

Accusing some parties of distributing money among people, the CM said: “Some people will give you money and ask you to take part in their rallies in Kolkata. Do not trust them. They will take your money to increase their party fund and will not do anything for you.”

Mamata reiterated 5 lakh people would be handed over houses on January 29. “On February 2, we will lay the foundation stone for 7,500 km of rural roads,” she said.

