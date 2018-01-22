Mamata invited to Dubai for UAE’s Annual Investment Meeting in April

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File)

The UAE has invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to its Annual Investment Meeting to be held in April in Dubai.

Mamata is yet to decide on the invite, extended to her soon after the Bengal Global Business Summit 2018 in which UAE had sent a delegation. The summit is among the biggest foreign direct investment platforms in Asia and, according to government sources, is a chance to showcase the state’s potential.

“The chief minister is happy to receive the invitation. Our chief minister will shortly take a decision to send a delegation to the UAE,” said a source close to chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The invitation was presented by Abdulla Al Saleh, under secretary for foreign trade and industry of UAE ministry of economy.

Terming the Bengal summit a success, the chief minister said the state had received 2.20 Lakh core investment proposals during the summit with a potential to create 20 lakh jobs. During the two day summit, 1046 business to business and 40 business to government meetings were held, the chief minister had informed. She also stated that 110 MoUs were signed covering mining, power, education, technology, animation centre, skill development, warehouses, food processing and others.

