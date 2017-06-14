Mamata felicitates toppers of state, central board exams

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the felicitation ceremony in Kolkata on Tuesday. Express Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the felicitation ceremony in Kolkata on Tuesday. Express

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday felicitated students who topped the 2017 state and central board examinations, and said her government would extend all help for their future education. She also appealed to them to join the state civil service in the future.

“We have created a fund of Rs 200 crore for the Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means Scholarship. If any meritorious student wants to pursue higher education, they will be eligible for this scholarship. From this year onwards, we are providing this scholarship to students of ICSE, ISC and CBSE boards,” Mamata said while felicitating the students at the Uttirna open-air theatre in Alipore.

About 137 students were felicitated by the state government, and each received a certificate, a laptop, books, a flower bouquet and sweets. The chief minister also made it clear that no meritorious student will be deprived of higher education due to financial constraints.

“If any student has any problem, be it a financial problem, then come to me. Just write an application and come to us, the government will take care. It is the responsibility of the state government to help you continue with your higher studies,” she said.

Mamata also appealed to the students to consider joining the state civil service after completing their studies. “I have a request for you. There are many students who will become doctors, engineers and other professionals. But consider joining the civil services. Civil services have big prospects now,” she said.

“We have set up a training centre at Salt Lake for IAS and IPS officers. We have also decided to create the West Bengal Higher Civil Service (Executive) from amongst talented and meritorious officers of West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) to take up positions of higher responsibility in the government. This will help WBCS officers to get promotions to IAS rank within eight to 10 years. So there is a lot of scope,” she added.

Hospital removes waste after CM visit

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday made a surprise visit to the state-run Sambhunath Pandit Hospital, and expressed her displeasure after spotting medical waste piled up on the premises. The hospital at Elgin Road falls under Mamata’s Bhawanipore Assembly constituency.

Mamata interacted with family members of patients and visited the emergency ward. After spotting medical waste piled up outside the emergency ward, she called up the hospital superintendent and Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee.

Following this, Chatterjee rushed to the hospital, and work soon began to remove the medical waste. “She visited the hospital and gave us some suggestions. The hospital is within Kolkata Municipal Corporation area, so we also have some responsibilities for its cleaning. The work is on,” said Chatterjee. Hospital authorities were not available for comment.

