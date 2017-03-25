Mamata contested polls using K D Singh’s money: CPM MLA

CPM leader slammed Mamata for dragging the name of former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee while speaking about Singh in a Television interview. (File) CPM leader slammed Mamata for dragging the name of former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee while speaking about Singh in a Television interview. (File)

CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty Friday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “contested elections using money given by her party MP K D Singh’s company Alchemist” and is now trying to distance herself from him.

Chakraborty also slammed Mamata for dragging the name of former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee while speaking about Singh in a Television interview on Thursday. The chief minister had said that it was a “blunder” on her part to give Singh a Rajya Sabha ticket and she had considered him to be a good person after seeing his photographs with Bhattacharjee.

“Now when Singh has been accused in a cheating case, Mamata is trying to distance herself from him. After contesting elections on money given by Singh’s company Alchemist, she is now saying she decided to give him an MP ticket after seeing his photograph with the former chief minister. She is telling lies. Even before Singh became an MP, Income Tax officers had raided his offices,” Chakraborty claimed.

“Other complaints related to financial irregularities were also against him (K D Singh). Do we have to believe that Mamata did not know about this before giving him an MP ticket?” asked Chakraborty.

