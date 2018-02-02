Mamata Banerjee calls Bengal Congress leaders pygmies

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday called the state’s Congress leaders “pygmies” and reminded them that without the Trinamool Congress, the party cannot function in Delhi. She also slammed the Congress for hobnobbing with the CPI-M to oppose her government.

“The Congress and the CPI-M are one. They are made for each other. It is nothing new. I know how it had extended support to CPI-M,” she said in the assembly while relying to a debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the house. “Without us Congress cannot function in Delhi. Let the state Congress leaders ask their party leaders in Delhi,” she said.

“The Congress leaders here are pygmies,” she said adding that Sonia Gandhi had congratulated her yesterday after her party’s victory in the bypolls in West Bengal. “I too congratulated her (for Congress’ victory in the Rajasthan bypoll). Congress members staged walkout in the state assembly along with the CPI-M when Banerjee rose to speak

