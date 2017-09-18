Mamata Banerjee tweets wishes, BJP holds cleanliness drive in her neighbourhood

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly at a cleanliness drive near Kalighat Temple. Express BJP MP Roopa Ganguly at a cleanliness drive near Kalighat Temple. Express

While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was among the first to tweet birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the state BJP chose the day to observe ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyan’ at Kalighat, where Mamata lives. A little after midnight, the Trinamool Congress chief, who is known to be quite active on social media, tweeted: ‘Birthday wishes to @PMOIndia @narendramodi Ji”.

After a recent visit by BJP national president Amit Shah, who allegedly took state leaders to task, the party’s state unit is leaving no stones unturned to make a mark. At about 8.30 am, senior party observer for Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly and state BJP leader Joy Banerjee headed to Kalighat for a cleanliness drive.

Political observers said that BJP leaders chose the venue for a “political cause”. Mamata resides in Kalighat’s Harish Chatterjee Street. Senior party leaders criticised the condition of roads around Kalighat temple. Vijayvargiya said, “It is one of the most popular pilgrimage sites for Hindus. Though it falls under the Assembly constituency of the chief minister, the area and the temple are neglected. That is why we have chosen this place. There is no politics in this. We have done this to get the blessings of the common people on this auspicious occasion.”

Ganguly said the unhealthy state of the temple and its adjoining areas required the attention of civic authorities. “People come here in thousands and it is natural that they will bring flowers. There should be a proper way of disposing those of in an eco-friendly way. Instead of plastic packets, sal leaves and paper should be used,” she added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister took a dig at mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Sovan Chatterjee. “The mayor of KMC is busy at present. He is busy attending summons of CBI. When will he look at the cleanliness of the area? It is surprising to see such a bad condition of a pilgrimage place of international repute,” she said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App