Mamata Banerjee pulls up SP: ‘Why are frequent murders taking place’

Mamata Banerjee said action means not to fire bullets but to react responsibly. (Express photo by Subham Dutta) Mamata Banerjee said action means not to fire bullets but to react responsibly. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

Alleging that contract killers from Bangladesh were coming to Nadia to commit murders, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday rapped the Nadia police over increasing incidents of crimes being reported from the district.

Addressing an administrative meeting at Krishnanagar, Mamata directed SP Sheesh Ram Jhajharia, who attended the meeting, to take immediate action once a crime is committed.

“For the last one year, incidents of crimes have gone up in Nadia district. Recently, incidents of murders have gone up in places like Ranaghat and Taherpur among others. Contract killers from Bangladesh come here to commit murders… after committing the crime, they are returning to their country,” she told the SP.

She added: “Four to five people belonging to my party have been murdered. Why are frequent murders taking place? Why doesn’t the police have prior information about such incidents? Why is your intelligence apparatus failing? You have to tackle this as it has become a daily routine here.”

Also expressing displeasure at the increasing number of road accidents, Mamata said her government will not allow any violence after a mishap. “Whenever an accident takes place, people go on a rampage and destroy public property. They set vehicles on fire and create hindrance in rescue operations. Some people do this for political mileage. I will ask the police to take action at once. Action means not to fire bullets but to react responsibly. We cannot allow road blockades at the drop of a hat. If needed, the police will have to take preventive measures to stop this,” she added.

Mamata also asked her MLAs to stay alert regarding incidents of communal tension in the district. “Keep strong vigil in places like Tehatta, Chakdaha and Gayeshpur. Always remain alert and do not let anyone create tension between Hindus and Muslims. It is your duty to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in your respective areas,” she told the MLAs.

Earlier in the day, the CM visited the Iskcon temple at Mayapur. She said the government will provide assistance in setting up a world tourism circuit centre at Mayapur, to turn it into a religious tourism destination. “ISKCON is setting up a world tourism circuit centre at Mayapur and have sought our assistance. We would be very happy to help them. This will definitely be a new landmark in the religious tourism destination not only in the state and the country, but also in the whole world,” Mamata wrote on her Facebook page.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App