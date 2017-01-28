Will make protesters pay for damaging govt property, says Mamata Banerjee 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said, “Don’t pay heed to misinformation and rumour-mongering by some political parties.” (Source: PTI Photo/File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said, “Don’t pay heed to misinformation and rumour-mongering by some political parties.” (Source: PTI Photo/File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that anyone found damaging property— public or private — during a protest will have to pay compensation, and her government is planning to enact a law on it. “Those damaging public or private property will have to pay the compensation. If necessary, money will be recovered by confiscating their property… We will bring in a legislation to this effect in the next Assembly session,” she said at a public event here.

The CM’s remark came at a time when a number of police vehicles were set on fire during protests in Bhangar against the alleged forced land acquisition. “I have been in the Opposition for years. This is not how you do politics. There is a right way, and this isn’t it. Some parties are trying to incite violence and riots. Bengal will not tolerate their motives… The state government will take stern action,” she warned.

“Don’t pay heed to misinformation and rumour-mongering by some political parties,” the Trinamool Congress chief urged people, and accused the Opposition of filing “politically motivated PILs” against her government. “There is a section who never works in people’s interest and keep themselves busy in filing PILs,” she said. Asking people to “ignore and isolate the destructive elements who are trying to disturb peace in the state”, she urged them not to take law in their hands. “If you have any grievance against police or anybody, let us know. The state government will act. The government is there for you. It will give you justice,” she said.

She also warned people against spreading rumours and violence through social media. “If people think that they could escape after writing a provocative post on social media, they would not be successful. Cyber Crime police is keeping a tab on them and what they are doing on social media… I’m not tech savvy, but I am learning fast,” she said.