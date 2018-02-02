Mamata Banerjee challenges NCRB on human trafficking data, says ‘political report to demean Bengal’

The CM said that the state government has written a letter to NCRB asking it to offer a corrigendum. Express photo by Subham Dutta. The CM said that the state government has written a letter to NCRB asking it to offer a corrigendum. Express photo by Subham Dutta.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday challenged the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on women trafficking terming it a “political report to demean Bengal.” The CM said that the state government has written a letter to NCRB asking it to offer a corrigendum.

“Some people are showing a report which says that West Bengal is number one in women trafficking. The central government does a lot of politics. The National Crime Records Bureau came up with a political report about our state without consultation with us in a bid to demean Bengal. Director General of Police, Surajit Kar Purkayastha wrote a letter to the director of NCRB on December 19 last year informing him that their report is not correct,” Banerjee said in the Assembly.

“We keep a record of such incidents and as per our record the number of human trafficking cases reported from West Bengal was 948. But NCRB reported 3,579 cases in its report. We have officially voiced our protest against it and asked the agency to offer a corrigendum.” Banerjee went on to add that the central government and the Bureau should keep in mind that the cases of crimes against women have gone down in the state.

