Mamata going to Bhubaneswar to meet Sudip, not hold rally: TMC gen secretary

Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee on Sunday brushed aside speculations that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was going to Bhubaneswar on April 18 to hold a rally. Chatterjee said Mamata was going to Bhubaneswar to meet party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who has been admitted to a private hospital there following his arrest by the CBI in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. Mamata will leave for Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, and offer prayers at the Jagannath Temple in Puri the same day. She will reportedly stay there till April 20.

“A handful of electronic and print media, after quoting sources, said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to Bhubaneswar to hold a political rally. I am clearly saying that Mamata Banerjee, who is also the chief of All-India Trinamool Congress, is going there to meet our party MP Sudip Bandyopdhyay who is ill and currently admitted at a hospital. Earlier, our party leader Subrata Bakshi and I had paid a visit to him. He had requested that the CM should also meet him,” Chatterjee said.

“Due to her busy schedule to inaugurate government projects across all districts, she did not get time to visit him till now. She has decided to pay him a visit now to enquire about his health. However, the media has reported that she is going there to hold political rally but neither Odisha Trinamool Congress nor All-India Trinamool Congress has any plan to organise such a rally in Bhubaneswar,” he added.

Chatterjee went on to criticise BJP national president Amit Shah’s remark that “golden age for BJP would arrive if they ruled all states”.

“Before reaching the golden age, first they have to go through Bronze Age, Silver Age and Iron Age. To do that, they must have a history of organised movement. Before challenging Mamata Banerjee and her party, they must understand the psyche of the people of West Bengal. I would once again remind the Union government that it must release funds for the development projects in the state to help the people,” he said.

