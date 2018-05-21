Mamata Banerjee gets excited and happy to see anti-democratic activities, says Mukul Roy

BJP leader Mukul Roy on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on B S Yeddyurappa’s resignation as Karnataka chief minister. (File) BJP leader Mukul Roy on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on B S Yeddyurappa’s resignation as Karnataka chief minister. (File)

BJP leader Mukul Roy on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on B S Yeddyurappa’s resignation as Karnataka chief minister and said she feels happy when she sees anti-democratic activities. Speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata, Roy said, “Mamata Banerjee does not believe in democracy. We have seen that in the recently-concluded panchayat polls in the state. She gets excited and happy to see anti-democratic activities. She compliments such activities.”

The reaction came after Mamata took to Twitter on Saturday to congratulate JD(S) leaders H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy and the Congress following Yeddyurappa’s resignation. “Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations DeveGowda Ji, Kumaraswamy Ji, Congress and others. Victory of the ‘regional’ front (sic),” she had tweeted.

The former TMC leader alleged that TMC workers rigged the counting process of the rural polls to win seats. “Ruling party workers drove out BJP’s agents from counting centres. Votes were looted in districts of South Dinajpur, Nadia, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24 Parganas and other districts. Wherever BJP did well, the TMC rigged the counting process to prevent our candidates from winning. This is the nature of so-called democracy in West Bengal,” Roy added.

